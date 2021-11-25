Cambodia promotes shared growth at virtual Asia-Europe meet

By SOPHENG CHEANG

Associated Press

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has opened a virtual meeting of Asian and European leaders with a call for sustainable and shared global growth as the world seeks to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Thirty European countries and 21 Asian countries, along with multinational organizations, are represented at the two-day Asia-Europe Meeting, The absence of one leader, Myanmar’s Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, is likely to reduce attention at the meeting to the deterioration of human rights in that Southeast Asian country since the army seized power in February.