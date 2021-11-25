EU warns differing virus measures put free travel at risk

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is warning members that they risk undermining the 27-nation bloc’s COVID-19 travel and access certificate system with new uncoordinated restrictions some are introducing to try to thwart a surge in cases. As coronavirus cases jump, many countries have begun tightening rules on people who are not vaccinated. Some German states, for example, are now demanding proof of vaccination and daily negative tests. From next month, Italy will require proof of vaccination or having recovered to get access to festive season activities. EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said Thursday that there’s “an obvious risk that differing approaches between countries could endanger confidence in the COVID certificate system, and harm free movement in the Union.”