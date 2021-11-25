Nonprofit provides Thanksgiving meals to Afghan refugees

CLEVELAND (AP) — A nonprofit teamed up with three Cleveland-area restaurants to ensure that local Afghan refugees could celebrate Thanksgiving with specially prepared halal food. WEWS-TV reports that the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants helped 60 different Afghan families living near Cleveland receive more than 200 Thanksgiving meals. A welcome note and some information about Thanksgiving was also included. Kifaya Mohammed is the owner of a local Somali restaurant that helped prepare some of the meals. Mohammed said she knows how stressful it is to arrive in a “new country with new food” and hopes the Thanksgiving meals provide a sense of comfort for the refugees.