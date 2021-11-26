Argentine movement tries to make Black heritage more visible

By CHRISTIANA SCIAUDONE

Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A growing movement in Argentina is fighting the persistent myth that there are no Black people in the country and to combat discrimination. The last census recorded about 150,000 people of African descent in Argentina. But the true figure is closer to 2 million. There’s been a surge of immigration — and many Argentines have forgotten or ignore African ancestry. President Alberto Fernández stumbled into the issue in June when he quoted an old local saying that “Argentines arrived on boats from Europe,” creating a controversy. In the early 1800s, about a third of the population consisted of African slaves or freed descendants. Even the tango has African influences.