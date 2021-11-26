Czech infections hit new record high, president going home

By KAREL JANICEK

Associated Press

PRAGUE (AP) — Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have jumped to a new record high in a surge that hit the country’s president and has delayed the appointment of the new prime minister. The Health Ministry says the daily tally of new cases was 27,717 the previous day. That’s almost 2,000 more than the previous record, set on Tuesday. The country’s infection rate has risen to a new record high of 1,231 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past seven days. Meanwhile, Czech President Milos Zeman will be discharged from Prague’s military hospital after he was readmitted to it Thursday following a positive test for COVID-19.