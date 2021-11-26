Skip to Content
Lukashenko offers migrants who stay at border food, clothes

By YURAS KARMANAU

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko on Friday promised food and warm clothing to migrants who opt to stay at the border between the ex-Soviet nation and Poland and won’t return to their homeland. Lukashenko made the pledge during a visit to a facility that accommodates migrants at the border. His visit on Friday comes after weeks of tensions at the border, where hundreds of people remain stuck since Nov. 8, hoping for a chance to enter the European Union. Videos and photographs taken by local media outlets show the authoritarian leader of Belarus surveying conditions at the migrants’ crowded quarters. 

