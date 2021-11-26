New Russian module docks with International Space Station

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian cargo craft carrying a new docking module has successfully hooked up with the International Space Station after a two-day space journey. The new spherical module, named Prichal (Pier), docked with the orbiting outpost at 6:19 p.m. Moscow time (1519 GMT) Friday. It has six docking ports and will allow potential future expansion of the Russian segment of the station. The module has moored to the docking port of the new Russian Nauka (Science) laboratory module. The first Soyuz spacecraft is expected to dock at the new nodal module on March 18, 2022, with a crew of three cosmonauts.