State-affiliated TV says Ethiopia’s PM is at the battlefront

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A state-affiliated broadcaster has purported to show Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister on the battlefront of the country’s yearlong war against Tigray forces. His appearance on Friday comes four days after he announced he would direct the army from there. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, in military uniform, claimed that the war “is being conducted with a high level of success” and referred to locations on the border between the country’s Amhara and Afar regions, which neighbor Tigray. Tens of thousands of people have been killed in the war. The government declared a state of emergency this month as Tigray fighters moved closer to the capital, Addis Ababa.