UN envoy: Sudan’s new deal saved the country from civil war

By NOHA ELHENNAWY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — The U.N. envoy to Sudan says a deal struck to reinstate the country’s civilian prime minister after a military coup is imperfect but has saved the country from falling into civil strife. The recent deal between the country’s top general and the prime minister has seen him released from house arrest and reinstated, with the task of forming a new technocrat government. The U.N. envoy told The Associated Press on Friday that the real test will be on whether military leaders implement and abide by the agreement, and shepherd the country towards elections.