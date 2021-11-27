Tunisia’s interior ministry: Knife attacker known extremist

By FRANCESCA EBEL

Associated Press

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s Interior Ministry says a man who attempted to attack security officials in central Tunis is a known extremist. Video from the scene that circulated on social media shows a man walking down Tunis’ central thoroughfare on Friday. He was carrying a long knife and an axe before he jumps the barriers that surround the Interior Ministry. Video footage shows chaos break out as the man runs at police officers, swinging his weapons, before a volley of bullets is fired. The man was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment.