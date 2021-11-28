Japan bans entry of foreign visitors as omicron spreads

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is suspending the entry of all foreign visitors from around the world as a new coronavirus variant spreads. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says the measure will take effect Tuesday. The decision means Japan will restore border controls that it eased earlier this month for short-term business visitors, foreign students and workers. Many countries have moved to tighten their borders even as scientists warn it’s not clear if the new omicron variant is more alarming than other versions of the virus. The variant was identified days ago by researchers in South Africa, and much is still not known about it, including whether it is more contagious, more likely to cause serious illness or more able to evade the protection of vaccines.