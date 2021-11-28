Pope Francis pained at migrant deaths in English Channel

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday expressed pain and sorrow at the death and suffering of migrants crossing the English Channel, at the border between Poland and Belarus and in the Mediterranean Sea. The pope asked the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the traditional Sunday blessing to pray for migrants and their suffering. They crowd included members of an association of migrants with whom he met a day earlier at the Vatican, and who held an enormous banner comprised of flags from countries around the world.