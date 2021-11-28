Religious abortion rights supporters fight for access

By HOLLY MEYER

Associated Press

Catholic bishops and evangelical pastors are prominent leaders in the anti-abortion movement, but not all believers think abortion should be illegal. Religious supporters of abortion rights say they are fighting for access because of their faith — not in spite of it. But they are worried for the future of abortion rights in the U.S. “Things are dire,” says Jamie Manson, president of Catholics for Choice. The conservative-majority Supreme Court is considering two high-profile cases. The justices will hear arguments on Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban on Dec. 1. Their ruling on a unique Texas ban is pending. Religious supporters are rallying, holding interfaith services and more in response.