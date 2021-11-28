Sudan says 6 soldiers killed in Ethiopia border fighting

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s armed forces says that six of its forces were killed in fighting in the country’s border region with Ethiopia. It comes a day after the military claimed that Ethiopian military and militia forces attacked the border area of al-Fashaqa, a disputed agricultural area that straddles the two countries. The fighting is the latest turbulence for Sudan, after generals deposed the country’s transitional civilian government in a coup last month, before eventually reinstating the prime minister under military oversight. Sudan has also seen an apparently unrelated resurgence of tribal violence in its south in recent days. The UN’s said late last week that at least 43 people have been killed in fighting in Darfur.