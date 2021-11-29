Alabama inmate who survived execution attempt dies of cancer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate whose execution by lethal injection was halted nearly four years ago has died after a long fight with cancer. Doyle Hamm’s attorney, Bernard Harcourt, says complications from lymphoma contributed to Hamm’s death in prison on Sunday. He was 64. Hamm was scheduled to be put to death for the 1987 slaying of motel clerk Patrick Cunningham. But Alabama officials stopped the effort in 2018 after the execution team had trouble connecting the intravenous line. The state later agreed to a settlement that allowed Hamm to avoid a second trip to the state’s death chamber.