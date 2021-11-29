Arlene Dahl, who shone in films of the 1950s, dies at 96

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arlene Dahl, the actor whose charm and striking red hair shone in such Technicolor movies of the 1950s as “Three Little Words” and “Journey to the Center of the Earth,” has died at age 96. Dahl’s son, actor Lorenzo Lamas said on Facebook that she died Monday in New York. Dahl also co-starred with Bob Hope in 1953′s “Here Come the Girls” and played the hero’s sweetheart in such adventures as 1954′s “Bengal Brigade” with Rock Hudson. Later in life she was a regular on “One Life to Live” and “The Love Boat.”