Cosby prosecutors urge Supreme Court to restore conviction

By MARYCLAIRE DALE

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prosecutors have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction. In a petition filed Monday, they wrote that courts should not equate a decision announced in a press release to lifetime immunity. They believe the Pennsylvania Supreme Court erred when it overturned Cosby’s conviction in June and released the 84-year-old actor from prison. The state’s high court says Cosby relied on a promise he would never be charged when he gave damaging testimony that was later used against him. Cosby was accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004. He spent nearly three years in prison.