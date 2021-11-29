Israeli Supreme Court: Cable car survivor to return to Italy

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court has upheld a lower court ruling in the bitter custody battle surrounding a 6-year-old boy who survived a cable car crash in Italy, saying he should be returned to his relatives there within two weeks. Eitan Biran has been the focus of a legal battle between his paternal relatives in Italy and his maternal family in Israel since the May 23 cable car crash. The crash killed 14 people, including his parents and younger brother. Eitan and his parents were living in Italy at the time. His grandfather spirited him away in September without the knowledge of the relatives in Italy, saying he acted in the child’s best interest.