Jan. 6 panel sets contempt vote for former DOJ official

By MARY CLARE JALONICK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection will vote Wednesday to hold a former Justice Department official in contempt of Congress, seeking charges against a defiant witness for a second time after holding former White House aide Steve Bannon in contempt last month. The committee on Monday scheduled a vote to pursue contempt charges against Jeffrey Clark. He’s a former Justice Department lawyer who aligned with President Donald Trump as he tried to overturn his defeat. Clark appeared for a deposition Nov. 5 but told lawmakers that he would not answer questions based partly on Trump’s legal efforts to block the committee’s investigation.