Jurors at trial in Daunte Wright slaying go under microscope

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys are set to begin sifting through potential jurors for the trial of a suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she killed Daunte Wright, a Black motorist. As they do, they’ll take a hard look at the potential jurors’ attitudes toward policing, protests, and the Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter movements. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter is charged with manslaughter. Roughly 200 potential jurors were asked ahead of time to provide extensive information on what they already know about the case, and whether they have positive or negative impressions about Potter and Wright.