Myanmar court postpones verdict for ousted leader Suu Kyi

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in Myanmar has postponed its verdict in the trial of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to allow testimony from an additional witness. A legal official says the court agreed with a defense motion on Tuesday that it allow a doctor who had previously been unable to come to court to add his testimony. The verdict would be the first for the 76-year-old Nobel laureate since the army seized power on Feb. 1, arresting her and blocking her party from starting a second term in office. She also faces trials on a series of other charges, including corruption, that could send her to prison for dozens of years if convicted.