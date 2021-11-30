Fire in Barcelona kills family of 4, including 2 children

By ARITZ PARRA

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Spanish officials say a fire in part of a building occupied by squatters in central Barcelona has killed four members of the same family including two children ages 1 and 3. Firefighters managed to put out the fire after rescuing four more people who are being treated for smoke inhalation. No more are believed to be trapped inside. A Barcelona city hall spokeswoman said the blaze was reported to authorities at 6 a.m. Tuesday. The floor where the family died used to be the offices of a bank. But it had been squatted in a practice that some vulnerable families resort to when they are unable to pay for accommodation.