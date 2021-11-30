Black artist Josephine Baker honored at France’s Pantheon

By SYLVIE CORBET and JEFFREY SCHAEFFER

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — The voice of Josephine Baker, speaking and singing, will resonate Tuesday in front of the Pantheon monument in Paris. Baker is to symbolically be inducted there, becoming the first Black woman to receive France’s highest honor. French President Emmanuel Macron made the decision in August to honor the “exceptional figure” who “embodies the French spirit,” making her also the first American-born citizen and first performer to be immortalized into the Pantheon. She will join scientist Marie Curie, philosopher Voltaire, writer Victor Hugo and other French luminaries already there. Baker is not only praised for her world-renowned artistic career, but also for her active role in the French Resistance during World War II and her actions as a civil right activist.