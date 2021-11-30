NBC hopes the sun will come out as it mounts ‘Annie Live!’

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s a famous saying in the world of showbiz: “Never work with children or animals.” NBC is wisely ignoring that as it mounts a live version of the hit Broadway musical “Annie.” The tale of the spunky young orphan with her dog Sandy set during the Depression will be NBC’s first live musical since its triumphant “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” in 2018. “Annie Live!” airs Thursday. Twelve-year-old newcomer Celina Smith has the title role, backed by co-stars Harry Connick Jr. as Annie’s rescuer, Daddy Warbucks, and Taraji P. Henson as the orphanage’s callous Miss Hannigan. Nicole Scherzinger, Tituss Burgess and Megan Hilty also are in the cast.