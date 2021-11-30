Police: Bank robber arrested after prison term for new heist

By CURT ANDERSON

AP Legal Affairs Writer

BELLEAIR BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say serial Florida bank robber once dubbed the “I-4 bandit” has been arrested for a new holdup just months after his release from prison. Authorities said Tuesday that 55-year-old David Marc Ratcliff was caught after a chase in the Gulf coast town of Belleair Beach following a robbery at a Wells Fargo branch in nearby Clearwater. Ratcliff had been released from federal prison in June after serving most of a 25-year sentence for the previous robberies along the Interstate 4 corridor. Authorities say they believe he also committed two other bank robberies since his prison release. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.