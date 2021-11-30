Sources: Dr. Oz plans to run for Senate seat in Pennsylvania

By MARC LEVY and ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of TV’s Dr. Oz Show, is planning to run for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat as a Republican. That’s according to two people familiar with his plans who spoke to The Associated Press. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. Publicly, Oz — a longtime New Jersey resident — has only said through a TV show spokesperson that he had received encouragement to run. The announcement could come Tuesday night on Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News, which Hannity previewed by saying that Oz would make “a huge announcement.”