The Monster: Japanese star Inoue targeting boxing’s big time

By YURI KAGEYAMA

Associated Press

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — They don’t call Japanese boxer Naoya Inoue “The Monster” for nothing. The WBA and IBF bantamweight world champion is undefeated. All but three of his wins have been by knockout. He’s been described as one of the best “pound for pound” active boxers around and the best out of Asia since the legendary Manny Pacquiao. Inoue made his Las Vegas debut last year with a knockout win and is signed with boxing promotion company Top Rank. His next fight in Tokyo on Dec. 14 is likely a tuneup for a unification bout in America.