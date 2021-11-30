UN agency for Palestinian refugees faces funding crisis

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — The head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees says it was unable to pay its 28,000 employees on time this month. He warned Tuesday of potential cuts in vital services to millions of people amid a global pandemic. UNRWA runs schools, clinics and food distribution programs for registered Palestinian refugees across the Middle East, mainly the descendants of those who fled or were driven out of what is now Israel during the 1948 war surrounding its creation. UNRWA says the resumption of U.S. support this year was offset by a reduction in funding by other donors, perpetuating a financial crisis dating back to 2013.