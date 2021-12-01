30,000 in UK without power for 5th night after storm

LONDON (AP) — British officials say about 30,000 people in the north of England and in Scotland have been without electricity for the better part of a week after a storm brought snow, ice and wind gusts of almost 100 miles per hour. Storm Arwen disrupted transportation, and caused residential power outages starting Friday. Officials have said three people died in storm-related incidents. U.K. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told Parliament that while about 95% of those affected, have had their power restored, some 30,000 remained without electricity as of Wednesday. The Energy Networks Association says some households would not get their power back before the end of the week.