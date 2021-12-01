Airlines told to keep data on travelers from southern Africa

By The Associated Press

Airlines are being required to gather information about some passengers that will help with contact tracing if they develop COVID-19. The new rules from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention apply to passengers entering the U.S. who have been in southern Africa in the previous two weeks. The CDC issued the order Wednesday. It follows President Joe Biden’s ban on travel to the U.S. by foreign nationals who have been in any of eight southern African countries recently. That travel ban doesn’t apply to American citizens or permanent U.S. residents.