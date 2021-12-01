Argentine ex-president charged in sub family spying case

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Former Argentine President Mauricio Macri has been charged with illegally spying on relatives of sailors whose submarine sank in 2017, a loss that was one of the most embarrassing incidents of his presidency. Judge Martín Bava’s ruling can be appealed before any trial would begin. The judge ordered an embargo of about $1 million of the wealthy ex-president’s goods. There was no arrest order Wednesday. The conservative then-president is accused of ordering spying on relatives of the 44 crewmembers of the ARA San Juan, which sank in the South Atlantic. The charges could bring three to 10 years in prison.