China lashes out at Abe over former leader’s Taiwan warning

BEIJING (AP) — China is lashing out at Shinzo Abe after the former Japanese prime minister warned of the serious security and economic consequences of any Chinese military action against self-ruled Taiwan. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Abe had talked nonsense, pointed fingers at Taiwan issues and made irresponsible remarks on China internal affairs. He said China protested to Japan through diplomatic channels. China claims self-governing Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary and has been upping its military threat by holding military exercises near the island and frequently sending warplanes into its air defense identification zone. Abe made his remarks in a virtual speech to a Taiwanese think tank.