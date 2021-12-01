Death of bullied Utah girl draws anger over suicides, racism

By BRADY McCOMBS

Associated Press

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — The mother of a 10-year-old Utah girl who died by suicide is speaking out about the bullying and racial harassment that her daughter endured. Izzy Tichenor was autistic and the only Black student in her class in the town of Draper, near Salt Lake City. She told her mother about being harassed by classmates about her skin color, eyebrows and a beauty mark on her forehead. Brittany Tichenor-Cox says she informed the teacher, the school and the district about the bullying, but nothing was done. Her daughter died on Nov. 6. Her death triggered an outpouring of anger about youth suicides, racism in the classroom and the treatment of children with autism.