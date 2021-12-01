Florida man charged with killing 21-year-old woman in 1983

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a man who had long been considered a person of interest in the killing of a 21-year-old South Florida woman has been arrested after 38 years. Delray Beach police say Ralph Williams is charged with the death of Carla Lowe, whose body was found Nov. 13, 1983. Williams was arrested Monday in Jacksonville. Delray Beach police arrested Williams on grand theft auto and burglary charges the day Lowe’s body was found. But there was never enough probable cause to charge him with the death until a new fingerprint technology linked him to the crime scene.