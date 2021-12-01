GOP risks government shutdown to fight Biden vaccine mandate

By LISA MASCARO and KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government could be heading for a temporary shutdown. Republicans in Congress are poised to stall a must-pass funding bill as they force a debate on rolling back the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for some workers. Conservative Republicans in the House and Senate want to take a hardline stand against the mandated vaccinations. Delays could cause a shutdown Friday that lasts through the weekend. But not all Republicans are on board, saying even a short stoppage of the federal government will not play well with the public. The White House is confident Congress will approve funding to keep the government running.