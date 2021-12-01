Indian man builds one-third sized Taj Mahal replica for wife

By RISHI LEKHI

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — An Indian man has built a one-third sized replica of the historic Taj Mahal for his wife, but unlike the original, it’s their residence, not a mausoleum. Constructed with white marble from the same city that provided the Taj Mahal’s stone, the imitation includes the real monument’s large dome, intricate minarets and even some of its artwork. The famed 17th century Taj Mahal, often called a monument to love, was built by a Mughal emperor in memory of his favorite wife. She died in Burhanpur, the site of the newly built replica, while giving birth to their fourteenth child. The stunning monument is India’s biggest tourist draw.