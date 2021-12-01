Jacqueline Avant, wife of music legend, killed in shooting

By CHRIS PIZZELLO, ANDREW DALTON and STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A Los Angeles philanthropist and the wife of music legend Clarence Avant has been fatally shot in Beverly Hills, California. Netflix spokeswoman Emily Feingold confirmed that Jacqueline Avant was killed in the shooting early Wednesday. She was 81. Avant’s daughter, Nicole, is married to Ted Sarandos, who is Netflix’s co-CEO and chief content officer. The suspect — or suspects — fled the scene and have not been found. The shooting was reported to Beverly Hills police in a 2:23 a.m. call. Police did not identify the victim and provided few details about the shooting in a news release. The police chief is expected to hold a briefing later in the day.