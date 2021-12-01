Oklahoma board denies clemency for man in quadruple killing

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma board has rejected clemency for a man convicted and sentenced to die for his role in a quadruple slaying in 2005. The Pardon and Parole Board voted 4-1 on Wednesday against a clemency recommendation for 35-year-old Gilbert Postelle. The decision paves the way for Postelle to receive a lethal injection on Feb. 17, unless a court intervenes. Postelle did not deny his involvement in the shooting deaths of James Alderson, Terry Smith, Donnie Swindle and Amy Wright outside a home in southeast Oklahoma City. But his attorneys argued that Postelle, then 19, suffered from years of methamphetamine abuse and that he was a changed man.