Tesla officially moves headquarters from California to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tesla says it has officially moved its corporate headquarters from Silicon Valley to a large factory under construction outside of Austin, Texas. The company made the announcement Wednesday in a filing with U.S. securities regulators. CEO Elon Musk had said at the company’s annual meeting in October that the move was coming. The filing said the relocation from Palo Alto, California, to what Tesla calls a “Gigafactory” on Harold Green Road near Austin was done on Wednesday. Tesla has about 71,000 employees worldwide, with about 10,000 at the Palo Alto headquarters. It wasn’t clear how many would be moving.