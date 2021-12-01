Who are the victims of Oxford High School shooting?

The three teenagers killed by a fellow student at Oxford High School in Michigan are being remembered for their commitment to athletics, art and family. Madisyn Baldwin’s grandmother told WDIV-TV that the 17-year-old was a talented artist who loved to draw, read and write. The high school’s football team said 16-year-old Tate Myre, 16, was a talented member of the varsity team and an honor student, Hana St. Juliana also was remembered for her passion and commitment to athletics. The Oxford women’s basketball program says the 14-year-old made her high school debut the night before she was killed.