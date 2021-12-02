Democrats hope threat to abortion rights will rouse voters

By STEVE PEOPLES

AP National Politics Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Vulnerable Democrats from Nevada to New Hampshire are promising to make abortion a centerpiece of their political strategy heading into the midterm elections. They’re betting that focusing on the divisive issue can beat back a red wave and preserve their delicate majorities in Congress. But it may not be so easy. Democrats have been sounding the alarm for years on abortion rights. And not necessarily with success — as their loss in last month’s Virginia governor’s race showed. Now, as the Supreme Court’s conservative majority signals a willingness to weaken or reverse the landmark Roe v. Wade precedent, Democrats insist they can convince voters that the threat to women’s health is real in a way it wasn’t before. And some Republicans are concerned.