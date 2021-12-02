LA authorities announce arrests in smash-and-grab robberies

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities in Los Angeles announced more than a dozen arrests in recent smash-and-grab thefts at stores where nearly $340,000 worth of merchandise was stolen. The robberies are part of a rash of organized retail crime in California. Police Chief Michel Moore said Thursday that 14 people were arrested in connection with 11 brazen robberies. At a news conference, both Moore and Mayor Eric Garcetti called for an end to a no-bail policy for some defendants aimed at reducing overcrowding at jails during the coronavirus outbreak. Garcetti said with the pandemic easing, it’s time to make room in lockups.