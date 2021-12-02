Malaysia detects first omicron case in South African student

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia has detected its first case of the new omicron strain of the coronavirus in a foreign student who returned to the country last month after visiting her family in South Africa. Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin says the 19-year-old female transited in Singapore and arrived in Malaysia on Nov. 19. She tested for COVID-19 upon arrival and results the next day showed she was positive, he says. The student was bussed to her university lodging in northern Perak state and was already under quarantine. Khairy said Friday the bus driver and four others in the bus tested negative and were all also quarantined. He said the case is contained.