Maxwell jurors hear expert testimony about sexual predators

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors at Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial have gotten a psychologist’s overview of how sexual predators gradually lure and ensnare child victim. Lisa Rocchio testified Thursday that “child sexual abuse is a process” that can include giving presents, inculcating trust and gradually introducing more sexualized talk and touching. She provided her expert perspective but no particulars about the accusers in the case against Maxwell. The 59-year-old Maxwell has denied charges she helped recruit underage teenage girls into sexual abuse by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. He killed himself in 2019 while jailed on sex trafficking charges.