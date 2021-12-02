Mehdi Hasan to share tips on ‘How to Win Every Argument’

NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan has learned a few lessons after interviewing everyone from John Legend to former National Security Adviser John Bolton. Hasan’s next book is called “How to Win Every Argument: The Art of Debating, Persuading, and Public Speaking.” Henry Holt and Company announced Thursday that publication is scheduled for 2023. “Arguing may be in my blood, but I also believe it can be taught,” Hasan said in a statement. The 42-year-old Hasan is also the co-author of “Ed: The Milibands and the Making of a Labour Leader,” which came out in 2011.