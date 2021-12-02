Portugal experts to study church sex abuse, not investigate

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — The lay head of a new Portuguese Catholic Church committee on child sex abuse is urging victims to come forward but stresses his group’s task is to study what has happened, not launch formal investigations. The Independent Committee for the Study of Child Abuse in the Church is due to start work at the beginning of next year. The six-person committee includes psychiatrists, a former Supreme Court judge and a social worker. The psychiatrist who heads the committee said Thursday that he wants any victims to overcome their fear and get in touch, even if the abuse happened decades ago. The panel will report to the Portuguese Bishops’ Conference.