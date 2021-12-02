Prosecutors: Couple had 14-year-old ‘in tow’ at Capitol riot

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN

Associated Press

Prosecutors are recommending a three-month prison sentence for a North Carolina woman accused of bringing her 14-year-old child into the U.S. Capitol when she and her husband stormed the building on Jan. 6. In a court filing Thursday, prosecutors say Virginia Marie “Jenny” Spencer and her husband, Christopher, had the child “in tow” when they joined other rioters who overwhelmed a line of police officers, invaded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite and demanded entry to the House Chamber. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly is scheduled to sentence Jenny Spencer on Jan. 7. Spencer pleaded guilty in September to a misdemeanor punishable by a maximum of six months imprisonment. Christopher Spencer has pleaded not guilty.