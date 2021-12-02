Retired Alabama deputy killed in shooting recalled fondly

CAMDEN, Ala. (AP) — Residents of a west Alabama county are remembering a retired sheriff’s deputy who was killed in the line of duty. Madison “Skip” Nicholson retired from his job as a deputy with the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Department, but he never really left. He was still around the office many days, partly because he was serving as a constable and serving legal documents in the rural west Alabama county. Nicholson was killed and another deputy was wounded Wednesday afternoon while answering a call about a domestic disturbance. A prosecutor says an investigation showed the wounded deputy shot a suspect who later died.