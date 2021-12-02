US, EU and allies hit Belarus with coordinated sanctions

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The United States, European Union, Britain and Canada are slapping simultaneous sanctions on dozens of officials, organizations and companies in Belarus. The EU is taking special aim at those accused of taking part in a “hybrid attack” on the bloc using migrants. The four have targeted Belarus since President Alexander Lukashenko won yet another term in office last year after elections that the West and other observers say were fraudulent. They’ve also hit officials responsible for the security crackdown on peaceful protestors that followed. Senior border guard officials, military officers, judges, government officials, air carriers, travel agents and hotel groups were among those hit Thursday. The sanctions most often include asset bans and travel freezes.