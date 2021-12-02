World Cup skiers get quarantine exemptions for Swiss races

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Quarantine exemptions have been given to hundreds of people arriving in Switzerland from Canada so women’s World Cup ski races can go ahead next week. The International Ski Federation says the canton of Graubünden “granted participants exceptional entry into Switzerland” for the races on Dec. 11-12 in St. Moritz. The two super-G races were in doubt after the Swiss federal government added Canada to its travel red list. That requires a mandatory 10-day quarantine to help control the virus and the new omicron variant. Hundreds of skiers, coaches, technicians and race officials are currently preparing for races in the Canadian resort of Lake Louise.